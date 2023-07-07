Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision after meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina

Veteran Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal has reversed his decision of international retirement, a day after he had called time on his illustrious tenure with the national time. The decision comes after Tamim met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday, July 7 in the national capital and has now vowed to continue for the national side. He had earlier announced his retirement on Thursday after the senior team lost to Afghanistan by 17 runs in a rain-curtailed contest in Chattogram on Wednesday. Tamim reverses decision In a sensational development on Friday, July 7 Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has reversed his retirement decision and will continue for the national side at least until the ODI World Cup in India. The development came after he had met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her residence in the national capital Dhaka.

"Today afternoon, the Prime Minister invited me to her house. She admonished me and asked me to play again, so I have decided to come out of retirement at this moment," Tamim after a meeting with the prime minister.

The decision on Thursday came as a big surprise for the Bangladesh cricket fraternity after he announced his retirement with the ODI World Cup less than three months away. However, now that he has reversed his decision to retirement, Tamim will be available for the ODI World while the decision is yet to be made on whether he will available for the rest of the series against Afghanistan.

"I can say no to everyone but it was impossible for me to say no to someone of the PM's authority. Papon (Nazmul Hasan) bhai, Mashrafe (Mortaza) bhai were big, big factors too. Mashrafe bhai called me here and Papon bhai was also with here. Prime Minister also gave me one and a half months break for my treatment and other things. After becoming mentally free, I will play the rest of the matches,” added Tamim. Litton Das in-charge In an immediate consequence of the retirement, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held an emergency meeting with the members and appointed Litton Das as the captain for the remaining series. He is likely to stay in the role if Tamim decides to stay away from the series having cited fitness reasons.

Bangladesh will play Afghanistan in the second ODI on Saturday, July 8 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE