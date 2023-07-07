Ashes: MCC brings in stricter pavilion rules following Long Room drama during Lord's Test

After what unfolded inside the Long Room at Lord's during day five of the second Ashes Test, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) brought in stricter rules, further distancing the MCC members from interacting with the players.

Following Jonny Bairstow's dismissal just at the stroke of tea on day five, wherein keeper Alex Carey stumped his counterpart from quite a distance, trigging the English fans over the mode of it, the Australian players, while on their way to the dressing room, got booed, abused by some of the MCC members.

This instance brought shame to the entire Marylebone Cricket Club, and Carnegie-Brown - the MCC Chairman, in a lengthy address said the probe into the matter and against those who hurled abuses at Australian players is already underway. He further criticised the ones who made the videos of the drama, which got viral in no time.

"The video footage captured on Sunday (including some which was taken in clear breach of our regulations) is there for all to see," Carnegie-Brown said. "The members shown on camera have brought shame on MCC. Their actions hinder our efforts to promote the positive things our club does to promote and celebrate the game."

As a result of the Long Room chaos, the MCC will provide a wider roped-off space for players to walk through the corridor away from the members. The newer rules will also restrict MCC members to be on the stairs when players come on and off the pitch.

Moreover, the MCC has suspended three members who came in direct contact with the Australian players and also asked other members to identify the culprits.

"The behavioural issue amongst members that day does not end there," Carnegie-Brown said. "Were more evidence to come to light, and additional witness statements gathered, further disciplinary sanctions would undoubtedly be warranted.

"We encourage any member with information that could lead to the identification of others involved to come forward.

"It is unacceptable for any of us to point the finger of blame at others unless we are willing to intervene ourselves when we see behaviours which fall short of what is expected of members."

Meanwhile, the new implications will come into action for Australia's women's T20I against England on Saturday night. Australian players booed in Leeds Following four days of drama between the second and third Test, where media outlets from both countries tore each other's reputation in the name of 'Spirit of the Game,' Australian players got booed during their national anthem in the second Test.

While fans remained mum and were within the limits during Australia's first innings, Carey and captain Pat Cummins received the loudest boos.