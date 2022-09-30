Mohammed Siraj named as injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for remaining T20Is vs South Africa

On Thursday (September 29), India dealt with a huge blow as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of action, as per reports, due to back stress fracture. The injury is likely to keep him out of action for 4-6 months, ruling him out of the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia from October-November.

While nothing is official regarding Bumrah's absence from the showpiece event Down Under, the 28-year-old pacer is set to miss the remainder of the India-South Africa T20Is at home. Thus, BCCI announced Mohammed Siraj as replacement for the ace pacer.

Confirming the news of Bumrah’s back injury and Siraj's inclusion, the BCCI tweeted, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team."

ALSO READ | Big blow to Team India! Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture: Report

Before Bumrah's injury news broke out, the Indian T20I squad for the SA series was already revised once. With Mohammed Shami not fully fit after testing positive for Covid-19 and Deepak Hooda missing out due to back issues, BCCI had roped in Umesh Yadav and Shreyas Iyer for the series versus the Proteas. Moreover, Shahbaz Ahmed was also included.

India have a 1-0 lead over Temba Bavuma & Co., after an impressive eight-wicket win in the series opener in Trivandrum on September 28 (Wednesday). The second and penultimate game is on Sunday (October 02) in Guwahati.

Revised India squad for South Africa T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Md Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed.