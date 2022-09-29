Big blow to Team India! Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture: Report

In what comes as a huge blow for Team India, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition due to a stress-back fracture. Bumrah had missed the India-South Africa T20I series opener, at Trivandrum, as he complained of back pain. Nonetheless, as per a report in the PTI, the ace pacer has been ruled out of action for 4-6 months.

After Bumrah was not named in India's playing XI for the three-match T20I series opener versus South Africa, on Wednesday (September 28), eyebrows were raised across the Indian cricket fraternity. "Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I," BCCI had written while sharing an update of the speedster's injury.

If reports turn out to be true, this is a massive blow to Rohit Sharma-led India's chances to win the forthcoming 2022 T20 WC in Australia. The 28-year-old is the leader of India's bowling attack and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggling to curtail the run-flow in the death overs, many had their hopes on Bumrah to take full onus in the upcoming showpiece event Down Under.

An official statement regarding Bumrah's injury update from the Indian team management is now keenly awaited.