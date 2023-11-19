Mohammed Shami’s mother taken to doctor ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

Ahead of the marquee World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, Mohammed Shami’s mother, Anjum Ara, was taken to the doctor after complaining of dizziness for a few days. Shami’s mother, along with other members of the family, was supposed to watch Shami play the World Cup final live from the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium but had to stay back to see the doctor. However, per the latest reports, Shami’s elder brother, Haseeb and his family travelled to the gigantic stadium to watch the final.

Shami’s mother was said to be feeling unwell because of anxiety for a few days and went to see the doctor for a routine check-up on the day of the World Cup final. However, it remains unconfirmed whether she was admitted to the hospital or not.

Mother’s best wishes for son

Although Shami’s mother couldn’t attend the final, she sent her best wishes to her son, who had already taken this tournament by storm. In a video shared by ANI on social media (X), Shami’s mother said her son had made India proud with his stellar show in this tournament and hopes he helps his team bring the coveted trophy home.

“He is making the country proud. May the almighty make him successful so that he can bring the World Cup home,” Anjum told ANI.

#WATCH | Amroha, UP: Ahead of the ICC Cricket World final match, Cricketer Mohammed Shami's mother Anjum Ara says, "He is making the country proud. May the almighty make him successful so that he can bring the World Cup home..." pic.twitter.com/p4PwhFfmkU — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

Shami's performances broke shackles

Despite warming benches for the first four games, seasoned campaigner Shami ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the lead-up to the final. With 23 wickets in six games, including two five-fors and a seven-wicket haul in the World Cup semis against New Zealand, Shami was heads and shoulders ahead of everyone in terms of momentum and average (around nine).

Shami had Warner’s number in the World Cup final

Defending a below-par total of 241 in the World Cup final, India needed wickets up-front, and Rohit threw the new ball to Shami instead of Siraj, who delivered.

After bowling a wide on the leg side off the first ball, Shami bowled wide of the off stump for Warner to chase it, which he did, and eventually found an edge.