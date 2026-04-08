/Mohammed Shami aims to continue 'ground-level hard work' amid prolonged India snub

Mohammed Shami, in his last IPL 2026 match for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), reminded everyone why is he still one of the best Indian bowlers around. Shami bowled 18 dots in a format dominated by batters more often than not and returned with the figures of 4-0-9-2. The pacer has been grinding in domestic circuit ever since Champions Trophy 2025 which India won under Rohit Sharma. Shami has been overlooked for India selection for quite some time now but hasn't lost the hope instead aims to keep doing his part. He'll next play against KKR on Thursday (Apr 9) at his domestic home ground Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Shami aims to continue hard-work amid prolonged India snub
"There will be ups and downs in life -- injuries and all -- but you should never forget your ground-level hard work. we are like labourers, we just have to keep bowling," he said at the unveiling of third season of Bengal Pro T20 League. Shami was exceptional in Ranji Trophy for Bengal where he took 37 wickets and ended among top six bowlers in the domestic tournament.
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"As a player, I still have that hunger. If you want to play at that level again, you must have that drive in you. For me, domestic cricket is as important as any format. I always prioritise domestic cricket," he added.
Why Shami doesn't play for India
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The Indian pacer was the star performer for the team in 2023 ODI World Cup but has not been able to find his place back in the team ever since. Post ODI World Cup, Shami underwent a surgery and returned to domestic cricket. He was was also part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy winning campaign but was not selected for Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia which preceded or India tour of England which followed. The selectors have cited his fitness as the reason for his exclusion on the couple of occasions but if the pacer continues to perform like he did vs SRH, he'll be hard to ignore for the place in the Indian team.