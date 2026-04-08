/Mohammed Shami aims to continue 'ground-level hard work' amid prolonged India snub

Mohammed Shami, in his last IPL 2026 match for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), reminded everyone why is he still one of the best Indian bowlers around. Shami bowled 18 dots in a format dominated by batters more often than not and returned with the figures of 4-0-9-2. The pacer has been grinding in domestic circuit ever since Champions Trophy 2025 which India won under Rohit Sharma. Shami has been overlooked for India selection for quite some time now but hasn't lost the hope instead aims to keep doing his part. He'll next play against KKR on Thursday (Apr 9) at his domestic home ground Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Shami aims to continue hard-work amid prolonged India snub

"There will be ups and downs in life -- injuries and all -- but you should never forget your ground-level hard work. we are like labourers, we just have to keep bowling," he said at the unveiling of third season of Bengal Pro T20 League. Shami was exceptional in Ranji Trophy for Bengal where he took 37 wickets and ended among top six bowlers in the domestic tournament.

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"As a player, I still have that hunger. If you want to play at that level again, you must have that drive in you. For me, domestic cricket is as important as any format. I always prioritise domestic cricket," he added.

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