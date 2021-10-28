Mohammad Shami 'looking forward' to next game against New Zealand, shares image from training session

India's star pacer Mohammad Shami is "looking forward" to the next game of ICC Men's T20 World Cup against New Zealand, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (October 31). The tournament favourites India, were off to a poor start as they lost to their arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets as Pak skipper Babar Azam led by example to beat India in a World Cup showdown for the first time ever.

For Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Afridi's (3-31) effort restricted India to a modest 151-7. Babar and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan then returned to overwhelm the target with 13 balls to spare and register Pakistan's maiden win against India in a World Cup in their 13th attempt.

Ahead of the crucial game against Kane Williamson's side, Shami shared an image on his official social media handle, captioning it as: "Back to the grind. Had a productive training session and loved talking to our young talented cricketers. Looking forward to our next game against NZ."

Mohammad Shami found himself at the centre of controversy as an orchestrated disinformation campaign against him was launched after India's defeat to Pakistan.

Shami was subjected to online abuse as soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami. But some media reports have highlighted that the troll and online abuses were created and circulated in Pakistan as a majority of posts were unverified by Pakistani handlers.

The posts and messages were appeared to target India's image globally as they were meant to weaken the spirit of sports. From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag to Yuzvendra Chahal, past and present Indian cricketers condemned the targetting of Shami's religious identity by social media trolls.

