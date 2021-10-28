'Won’t be retained by SRH' - David Warner looking for 'fresh start', to put his name in IPL 2022 auction

David Warner had a torrid time in the IPL 2021 edition, for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise. The swashbuckling left-hander didn't start off nicely with the bat in the first leg and SRH's back-to-back defeats didn't help the then captain's cause. His poor strike-rate along with his post-match presentations on Manish Pandey's omissions reportedly caused a rift between him and the team management. As a result, he was sacked as SRH captain before the final leg.

In the second leg, in UAE, Warner got a chance to play in the first two games for SRH but his low returns led to his ouster. In addition, he wasn't even asked to accompany the team on the ground. While he did return at the stands, he remained out of contention for Hyderabad, who ended at the bottom in IPL 14 points table. Thus, he all but confirmed his exit from the one-time winners' camp as this year's IPL neared its conclusion.

Speaking on 1170 SEN Breakfast with Vossy, Warner has now officially made it clear that he will put his name in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He told, "I will put my name in the auction. "By the signs of the recent IPL, I won’t be retained by the Sunrisers, so I’m looking forward to a fresh start."

For the unversed, Warner remains one of the most consistent openers IPL history. He, thus, finishes his SRH career with most runs for them - amassing 4014 runs at 49.55. His tally includes 40 half-centuries and 2 centuries. Overall, he has 5,449 runs in IPL -- fifth-most overall -- and will now look to join a new franchise.

IPL 2022 will see two more teams joining the eight existing teams, from Lucknow and Ahmedabad. It will be interesting to see if either of the two new franchises take interest in Warner or he joins one of the other seven exiting teams.