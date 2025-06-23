/MLB: Shohei Ohtani bags strikeouts, home run as Los Angeles Dodgers rout Washington Nationals

Shohei Ohtani produced a dazzling all-round performance as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to rout the Washington Nationals 13-7 on Sunday. Ohtani, making just his second appearance from the mound since undergoing elbow ligament surgery in 2023, bagged two strikeouts in an 18-pitch appearance at Dodger Stadium.

The Japanese superstar then followed up that lone inning with a huge offensive performance, blasting a three-run triple and a two-run home run as the Dodgers piled on the runs in the late innings to romp to victory.

Ohtani, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player, only returned to pitching last Monday after a near two-year absence.

The 30-year-old is being eased back into the pitching rotation by the Dodgers, who have restricted him to two single-inning pitching performances so far.

Ohtani tore elbow ligaments just over two years ago and underwent Tommy John surgery, leaving him unable to pitch, although was still able to bat after joining the Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract in December 2023.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that the team would continue to take a cautious approach with Ohtani's pitching as the season progresses.

"Right now, he's good with one inning," Roberts told reporters.

"It's just more trying to get a foundation, the building blocks, as he's taking at bats and getting an inning here, and an inning there...just erring on the side of caution.

"He's understanding where he's at, and where we're at. As time goes on we'll get to a certain point, but there's no sense in rushing it."

Ohtani is widely regarded as a modern-day Babe Ruth, a rarity in baseball in that he combines elite hitting and pitching.

Last year he became the first player in history to score 50 home runs and nab 50 stolen bases in a season -- a statistical feat once regarded as unthinkable -- before helping the Dodgers win last year's World Series.

Sunday's home run was his 26th of the season, a tally that has helped the Dodgers move to the top of the National League West division.

