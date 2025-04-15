April 15 is here and it is Jackie Robinson Day - celebrated each year since 2009 in Major League Baseball (MLB). The league commemorates Robinson - the first Black player to play in MLB - each year by celebrating April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day to acknowledged that change he brought into the league and America.

What is Jackie Robinson Day?

MLB, one of the four major leagues in the USA, celebrates Jackie Robinson Day each year on April 15 since 2009 to acknowledge Robinson's career.

Why Jackie Robinson Day is celebrated on April 15?

It is on April 15, 1947 that Jackie Robinson made his debut for the then Brooklyn Dodgers and became the first Black player to play in MLB. Hence, MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day on April 15 each year.

How is Jackie Robinson Day celebrated?

MLB had retired jersey number 42 for teams in 1997 as a mark of respect to the athlete. Additionally, all the athletes, who play in MLB on April 15, wear jersey number 42 to show respect to Jackie Robinson.

Who was Jackie Robinson?

Jackie Robinson, born in 1919 in Georgia, was a multi-sport athlete in UCLA. He faced racial discrimination throughout his career but showed exemplary courage, resilience and discipline to succeed.

What did he do before playing in MLB?

Jackie Robinson served in the US Army during the World War II. He then spent a season with Montreal Royals, a Brooklyn Dodgers affiliate, before signing a contract with the MLB franchise on April 10, 1947.

How did he perform in the MLB?

Jackie Robinson was named Rookie of the Year in 1947-48 season for his performance in the MLB. He played 10 seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers, averaging 0.313 with 0.410 on base percentage in 5006 at bats. He also recorded 1,568 hits, 974 runs and 141 home runs as well to go with 764 RBI.

What happened to him after MLB?

Jackie Robinson died in 1972, aged 53 due to diabetes which also affected his vision in the later years in the MLB.