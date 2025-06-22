/MLB: Global K-pop sensation headlines Yankees game against Baltimore Orioles

The New York Yankees had a renowned K-pop sensation in attendance for its recent game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 20, and he happened to be a big fan of starting pitcher Max Fried. Seungmin, the global superstar, attended the Yankees game while being on his New York tour, later posting photos on his social media handle Instagram with the caption, "Playball⚾ @yankees". Meanwhile, Seungmin also wore a Max Fried jersey and even had pictures of Fried and Aaron Judge from the game. The Stray Kids star also posted a photo of Judge’s stats this season, indicating he’s a fan of the slugger as well.

Alongside seven other members of Stray Kids, Seungmin spent last Wednesday and Thursday roaming across the city and playing two sold-out shows at Citi Field on the North American leg of their dominATE World Tour.

Also read | Alexander Bublik beats Daniil Medvedev to claim second title on grass in Halle



Besides, Seungmin, the K-pop idol, is also known for his love for baseball, to the extent that he even dreamt of playing it professionally while growing up. However, if not for his family’s financial situation and his set of injuries, he would have lived that dream, but life had other plans for him. Seungmin, instead, chased his other dream of singing, something that panned out better for him.



Even though he is now a megastar, he loves falling back on baseball. Even during the Los Angeles Dodgers game against Team Korea in the 2024 MLB Seoul Series, he threw out his first pitch, impressing most people, with fans drawing parallels with Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, "Dude throwing better than Yamamoto in spring training,” one fan wrote on social media.