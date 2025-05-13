Published: May 13, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 14:59 IST

New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a serious left ankle injury during the bottom of ninth inning of Monday night's (12 May) game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The incident occurred as Cabrera was scoring the final run of the game in the Yankees' 11-5 win. He collapsed just after stepping on home plate and remained on the ground in visible pain.

Medical personnel from both teams rushed to Cabrera’s help as he was lay on the field for several minutes. A brace was placed on his ankle before an ambulance arrived to take him for further treatement. With the help of a stretcher, he was strapped to the ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital for further examination.

“I think everyone understands it was a pretty serious situation, so, just praying for our guy tonight and hoping for the best. Trust that he’s in good hands as he goes through the night here.” Bone said, as reported by NBC News.

Cabrera (26) is a native of Venezuela and is currently in his fourth MLB season. Known for his energy and hustle, Cabrera has been a regular in the Yankees’ lineup this season. He is striking with an average of 0.243 with one Home Run and 12 RBIs.

Despite the injury, Cabrera’s team-first attitude was clear even in pain. Yankees star Aaron Judge revealed a moment that stunned everyone.

“Right before he got carted off, he just called me over and said, ‘Hey, did I score?’” Judge said. “That just shows you what type of guy he is.”

Judge also praised Cabrera’s love for the game and dedication to the team. “He cares for everybody in this room. He loves being a Yankee. He wears his jersey with pride. This is a tough one, especially a guy who’s grinded his whole life and finally got his opportunity.”

This shows how much the game and the team meant for him, despite being in rigorous pain, his first thought was about the team and not his injury.

The team is awaiting further medical updates on Cabrera’s condition.