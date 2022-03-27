Mithali Raj creates world record, becomes oldest Indian cricketer to score half-century in Women's World Cup

ANI
Christchurch, New Zealand Published: Mar 27, 2022, 01:02 PM(IST)

Mithali Raj scored 68 runs off 84 balls to stretch India's total to 274. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Mithali Raj became the oldest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in the ICC Women's World Cup scoring 68 runs off 84 balls against South Africa.

Mithali Raj on Sunday became the oldest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in the ICC Women's World Cup.

Mithali achieved this feat in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash against South Africa here in Christchurch on Sunday.

Interestingly, the current Women in Blue skipper was also the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in the Women's World Cup back in 2000 against South Africa.

Coming to the match, Mithali, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma shone and scored their respective half-centuries, to propel team India to the total of 274/7, in the first innings of the ongoing clash against South Africa.

India need to defend a total of 275 runs against South Africa, in order to seal the semi-final berth in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

