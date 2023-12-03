Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has taken a dig at David Warner after the veteran star was named in the Test 14-man squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan. While the announcement is only limited to the opening Test in Perth, it is expected that Warner will be part of the squad for the rest of the series with the final contest taking place at the iconic, Sydney Cricket Ground, the southpaw’s home ground. According to Johnson, Warner does not guarantee a grandstand farewell to his career having been occupied with controversies in the past.

Johnson takes dig at Warner

"It's been five years and David Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal," Johnson wrote in his column for The West Australian.

"Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country.

"As we prepare for David Warner's farewell series, can somebody please tell me why?

"Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date. And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero's send-off?” added Johnson.

Warner along with Alex Carey was picked in the 14-man squad as they prepare for the three-match series. Lance Morris was also called up to the squad with him being the only player yet to be capped for the national side.

"It's the ball-tampering disgrace in South Africa that many will never forget. Although Warner wasn't alone in Sandpapergate, he was at the time a senior member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a 'leader'.

"Does this really warrant a swansong, a last hurrah against Pakistan that was forecast a year in advance as if he was bigger than the game and the Australian cricket team?

The three-match Test series starts on Thursday (Dev 14) with the first match scheduled in Perth followed by the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26. Warner’s likely farewell match will start on 3 January 2024 at the SCG.