Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19, currently under home isolation

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home isolation. The 1958 and 1962 Asian Games gold medallist, after testing positive for the dreaded virus, said he is keeping well and there is nothing to worry about.

Milkha Singh said that he felt feverish but now it has settled down. The legendary athlete hopes to complete his recovery in the next few days.

"I came home after jogging on Wednesday evening and suddenly tested positive, there were no signs at all. I am completely fit and fine, no worries at all,” Milkha Singh told TOI.

"I had little fever last evening, but now it has settled down and it's just a matter of a few days and I will be back soon," he added.

The 91-year-old further said that he will get his COVID-19 vaccination when he recovers fully while advising everyone to take the jab.

Currently under home observation in Chandigarh, Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur is doing well.

"I did not feel the requirement for vaccination earlier, but now I think I should get the jab and would urge everyone to take it as soon as possible. But it's the love and blessings of the entire nation that I will be back running very soon," he said.

Highly popular as the ‘Flying Singh’, Milkha had urged people to stay indoors during the lockdown phase to help India curb the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Milkha Singh’s son and golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh is set to return to India on Saturday from Dubai.

The report in TOI quoted Jeev confirming that his father – Milkha – is keeping well and they have got a nurse for him to take care.

"I am out of town and reaching day after. But as far as dad's health is concerned, he is keeping well too. We have got a nurse for him, and he is keeping well," Jeev told TOI.