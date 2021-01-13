Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh involved in war of words over Steve Smith controversy

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australian batsman Mark Waugh on Wednesday got involved in a war of words over the controversy surrounding Steve Smith. There was massive outrage on social media platforms after Smith was seen scuffing up Rishabh Pant’s batting guard during Day 4 of the Sydney Test. While it was not blatant cheating, Smith was heavily criticised by the fans.

Vaughan posted a photograph which mentioned the rules of games when it comes to altering the condition of the pitch. However, Waugh was quick to reply to Vaughan.

“The Steve Smith incident has caused great debate ... I saw it as a silly thing for him to be doing but i didn’t have it as cheating ...the laws are above ... #OnOn ... What do we all think ??,” Vaughan tweeted.

To which Waugh replied: "You've lost your marbles Vaughney. I'd be more worried about deliberate time wasting in the modern game.”

You've lost your marbles Vaughney. I'd be more worried about deliberate time wasting in the modern game.🤷‍♂️ — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) January 13, 2021

However, Vaughan was quick to hit back as he wrote that he would be keeping a close eye on whether Smith repeats the same in Brisbane.

Replying to Waugh, Vaughan said: "Are you struggling to read Junior ... as I have clearly stated it was silly & not cheating but the laws are the laws ... btw let's see if he continues to do it in Brisbane if he does it all the time."

Are you struggling to read Junior ... as I have clearly stated it was silly & not cheating but the laws are the laws ... btw let's see if he continues to do it in Brisbane if he does it all the time :.. #OnOn https://t.co/JoYunJn8X2 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 13, 2021

Earlier, Smith said he was shocked and disappointed to see the outrage over the video of him scuffing up the batting crease as he said it was something he does during matches.

"I have been quite shocked and disappointed by the reaction to this. It's something I do in games to visualise where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers and then out of habit I always mark centre," Smith told the Daily Telegraph, as reported by Fox Sports.