Michael Atherton backs returning Jonny Bairstow as right man to keep wickets for Ireland Test as Ashes looms

Former England captain Michael Atherton backs Yorkshire gloveman Jonny Bairstow to keep wickets ahead of Ben Foakes during the Ireland Test, which begins on June 1st at Lord's. Bairstow, who broke his leg in three places while playing golf with his friends last September, is set to return in England colours after nearly eight months.

Following Bairstow's injury, young Harry Brook made his Test debut against South Africa and, in no time, cemented his place in the team with his outstanding performances. In ten Tests played across winter, the right-handed Brook scored 809 runs at an average of 80.9, including four centuries.

With Brook almost certain to start in all matches at the number five spot - where Bairstow used to bat, there was always going to be a toss-up between Jonny and Foakes for that one remaining spot in the XI.

While Bairstow's purple patch helped England win the last rescheduled Test against India in 2022, in addition to hitting four hundreds in five innings last year, in his absence, specialist keeper Ben Foakes enjoyed the extended run in the whites.

With Bairstow now attaining full fitness ahead of the home summer, his selection over Foakes for the Ireland Test, with one eye on the Ashes, looks like the right decision for Atherton, who believes Bairstow has earned an immediate place in the side.

"I think it is the right call, and I think that is the minority view from testing the water on social media," said Atherton on Sky Sports. "The problem for wicketkeepers is only one person can do the job, and Foakes, of course, is an outstanding wicketkeeper, and he has done pretty well for England.

"But Jonny Bairstow, the way that he played last summer, Brendon McCullum had said that once he is fit, he is going to get back into the team," the ex-captain added.

Jonny has proved himself as a keeper before - Atherton

Atherton added Bairstow proved himself as the gloveman over the years as he had kept wickets in 49 Tests.

"He has proven himself to be an outstanding wicketkeeper-batter in the years he did it. He did it in 49 Test matches for England but hasn't done it really since 2019," Atherton said.

"Once he is fit, I think it is right he is back in the team, and that is the only way to get him back in the team. You can't move Harry Brook from No 5 given how Brook had played over the winter months so, as tough as it is on Ben Foakes, I think it is the right call," Sky Sports expert Atherton added.