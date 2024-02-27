MI vs UPW- WPL 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch WPL Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live on mobile

WPL 2024- MI vs UPW Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will clash in the sixth match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Wednesday (Feb 28) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians is currently at the top of the points table with two wins from the last two matches. On the other hand, UP Warriorz is lagging with 0 wins in the last two matches.

Here are all the details ahead of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024- MI vs UPW Live: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live streaming

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-MI vs UPW: When is the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will take place on Wednesday, 28 February.

WPL 2024-MI vs UPW: Where is the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-MI vs UPW: At what time will the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match start?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-MI vs UPW: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-MI vs UPW: How to watch the live telecast of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- MI vs UPW: Predicted playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Kashyap, Meghna Singh.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C) (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khenmar, Soppadhanhi Yashasri, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.