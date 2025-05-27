French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic starts chase of elusive 25th grand slam with win and a bit of drama

24-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic started his 2025 French Open 2025 with a win in first round against Mackenzie McDonald. The 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 straight sets win on Tuesday (May 27), however, did not come without the drama.

The Serbian had a moment in the match when he got into the argument with the chair umpire. The argument was about not continuing to play but the chair umpire thought otherwise and the temperature soared as rain started to come down at the centre court.

The chair umpire gave the argument that the matches were being played on the outside courts so they'd have to continue. Former world number 1 in double Rennae Stuubs did not like this behaviour from Djokovic and called him out on X.

"If they’re still playing on the outside courts, you should still be playing on center court. Even if you have a roof, you cannot have preference for what u want. It’s not fair to everyone else and your opponent," she wrote.

After a bit, the rain got a bit heavier and the chai umpire allowed the roof to be closed but play had to continue till the roof closed which took about 15 minute.

The drama, however, did not have any bearing on the result as Djokovic showed why is he considered a legend. The Serbian outclassed his opponent in every aspect, i.e. points won (90-60), break points won (5/9-1/5), service points won (55-44) and service games won (13-6).

"I don't know how many more Grand Slams I've got left in my body," Djokovic said after his win. "I'm just trying to enjoy every moment in this magnificent stadium."

The three-time French Open champion, in the second round, will face one of Corentin Moutet and Clement Tabur from the all-French clash.