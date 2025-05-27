French Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev suffers setback, loses first round match to 81st ranked player in five sets - WATCH

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev encountered setback in his 2025 French Open campaign as he lost after a grueling five-setter against British Cameron Norrie. Medvedev lost the first round match 7-5, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1, 5-7 at Simmonne-Mathieu court on Tuesday (May 27).

The Russian was outclassed and outsmarted by the Brit in the second set of the match when Norrie won a beautiful point to take 2-0 lead. With scores at 40-30, Norrie served for the set and the rally went on for 13 shots before the British national, ranked 81 in the world, hit a single-hand forehand shot to find the set-winning point. Have a look at the moment below:

Medvedev won the next two sets and even showed his old self in the middle of the third set when he was leading 3-2. Medvedev won the 16-shot rally with a chip shot which Norrie sent back but only to concede a point one shot after. Have a look at the shot below:

Overall, Medvedev fell short despite keeping up with Norrie for the most of the match. The Russian hit 16 aces compared to Norrie's one.

The difference between the two players was service points won: Medvedev won 97 of them while Norrie edged with 102 points. Both the players, meanwhile, won same break points, 6/15 for Medvedev and 6/12 for Norrie, and same number of service games - 19 - as well. Throughout the game, the Russian won 166 points while Norrie won 159.