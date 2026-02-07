/Manchester United owners to buy IPL champions RCB? Here's what we know so far

Manchester United owners Glazer family, could soon have their stocks invested in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they are reported to be interested in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Glazer family, which owns majority shares at Premier League side Manchester United, could be the latest high-profile owners in the league as they could join the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ambani and others. RCB has been up for sale with multiple investors interested, including the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla

Glazers interested in RCB?

As per reports, the Glazer family has submitted an offer worth 1.8 billion dollars (roughly Rs 16,300 crore) through its investment company Lancer Capital, making it one of the strongest names in an ownership race that is now attracting attention well beyond India. The development comes just days after RCB’s women's side won the WPL 2026, having defeated Delhi Capitals in the summit clash.

IPL teams are increasingly seen as major business assets, and RCB are among the league’s most valuable. RCB possesses one of the largest fan bases in the IPL and strong sponsorship and branding power.

What happened in the WPL final?

Lizelle Lee (37 in 30 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Shafali Verma (20 in 13 balls, with three fours) put their team to a flying start. A 76-run stand for the third wicket between Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a captain's knock of 57 in 37 balls, with eight fours and Laura Wolvaardt (44 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes) brought them back to the game. Just when RCB threatened to pull things back, Chinelle Henry (35 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) played a fiery cameo to power DC to 203/4 in 20 overs, the highest in a WPL final.

In the chase, RCB lost Grace Harris (8) early, but a 165-run stand between Smriti (87 in 41 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Georgia Voll (79 in 54 balls, with 14 fours) pierced DC's chances with every hit. DC threatened to pull things back with three quick wickets in the final few overs, but Radha Yadav (12*) and Nadine de Klerk (7*) chased the total with six wickets and two balls in hand. Mandhana was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' award.