Manchester City claim Premier League title with thrilling victory on final day

Manchester City claimed their fourth Premier League title in five years after defeating Aston Villa in the final day of the season. The encounter was an absolute nail bitter as Pep Guardiola’s team came back from 0-2 down to register a brilliant victory at the Etihad Stadium. This was the second consecutive league trophy for City as they finished on 93 points with 99 goals scored in the season.

Liverpool won their game against Wolves 3-1 but it had no impact on the championship scene as they ended on 92 points from 38 matches. Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson scored for the Merseyside giants after Sadio Mane cancelled out the opener from Wolves midfielder Pedro Neto.

More to follow …