'He was f*****g with me': Mike Tyson breaks silence on his altercation with passenger on plane

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was recently involved in a huge controversy after a video went viral on social media where he was seen punching a fellow passenger on a flight. Tyson was allegedly hit with a water bottle by the passenger, who claimed to be his fan. The boxing great lost his cool and attacked him in front of the others.

The passenger - Melvin George Townsend III was on the receiving end of punches from Tyson after reportedly pestering him on the flight. The incident happened on April 20. Townsend's lawyer denied his client threw a bottle at Tyson and said the incident was a result of him getting too excited upon seeing the boxing great.

Tyson escaped any criminal charges for his outburst against Townsend as the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office decided not to file any charges against the former boxing champion. Both parties had also requested for no charges to be filed in the case which helped Tyson escape any charges.

The boxing legend recently opened up about the infamous episode while speaking on the ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’ podcast. Tyson said the passenger had instigated him which led to him losing his cool on the plane.

“He was f*****g with me. I took pictures with this n****. I shouldn't even be taking public planes," said Tyson on the podcast.

The 55-year-old also went on to reveal that his wife Lakiha Spicer gets angry with him if the boxing great flies with his fans on a commercial plane. “My wife gets mad when I take public planes," said the former heavyweight champion.

Earlier, reports had claimed that Townsend, who hals from Punta Gorda, Florida, was once listed as having 'habitual felony offender status,' for his regular crimes. He had been accused of several crimes ranging from fraud to identity theft among others.