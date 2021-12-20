Main objective is to play for the country: Former Pak captain defends BCCI's silence over Kohli presser row

Virat Kohli-BCCI have been at the loggerheads following the recent ODI captaincy switch in Team India. Early this month, the BCCI named Rohit Sharma as the limited-overs captain, replacing Kohli as the ODI skipper after he had already resigned as the T20I captain.

Ahead of India's departure for South Africa, where they play three Tests and ODIs each, Kohli addressed the media in BCCI's customary press conference and stated that he had no prior communication with the board and selectors before being removed as the ODI captain. In addition, he claimed that Sourav Ganguly had never approached him to reconsider quitting as T20I skipper, contradicting the BCCI chief's claims. Hence, there is clear tension between Kohli and the BCCI.

While the board hasn't reacted to the statements made by Kohli in the recent presser, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has defended BCCI's silence.

“It's a sensible topic and it would have been naïve if there were exchange of words over the matter to the board would have sent a show cause notice. That is not the way. Team in on a tour. Main objective is to play cricket and win matches and play for the country,” Butt said on his Youtube channel.

He added, "I think they have been sensible about it, all of them. And they should keep it under wraps. Better not to give media half-volleys or full tosses or lese you will be hit for boundaries or sixes. Obviously they have had a discussion about it, but it has obviously been all internal. And that is the way to go."

Earlier, Ganguly had reacted to Kohli's presser and told TV reporters, "No statement, no press conference," He added, "We will deal with it. Leave it to BCCI."

Thus, things aren't its best in Indian cricket following the ODI captaincy switch. Meanwhile, Kohli-led India are in South Africa where they are gearing up for the three Tests versus the Proteas, starting from December 26 in Centurion.

Rohit is expected to be available for the three ODIs and take charge of the Men in Blue, in South Africa, in early 2022.