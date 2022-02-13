Lucknow Super Giants complete squad for IPL 2022: De Kock, Holder and Avesh among best buys for debutants

Indian Premier League - the world's richest cricket league just got bigger and better after the addition of two new teams, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), to the existing eight franchises.

Decoding the spending narratives of both new teams is slightly difficult as they have built a team from scratch. However, if we talk about Lucknow Super Giant (LSG), they have acquired some top-class players to build a strong team in the leadership of India's star batter KL Rahul.

For LSG, the pre-auction picks were KL Rahul (Rs 17 cr), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 cr) and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 cr) and if we see their full squad, it appears they have opted for batting all-rounders, meaning a batting heavy side. Still, they might fall short of names when it comes to batting reserves.

The Playing XI of the side is quite good, however, they might struggle when it will come to bench strength. For the Playing XI, they have KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stonis, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood and Avesh Khan. There are lesser options for backup in terms of batting reserves for the first three playing spots.

The first five batters in Playing XI are expected to be KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stonis, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis (not in playing order).

In the bowling department, LSG have Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav.

After the IPL 2020 Auction, here's how the squad of Lucknow Super Giants looks like:

Pre-auction picks: KL Rahul (17 Cr), Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Cr), Ravi Bishnoi (4 Cr)

Players acquired at IPL 2022 auction:

Batters: Quinton de Kock (wk) (Rs 6.75 cr), Manish Pandey (Rs 4.60 cr), Manan Vohra (Rs 0.20 cr), Evin Lewis (Rs 2 cr).

Allrounders: Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 cr), Deepak Hooda (Rs 5.75 cr), Krunal Pandya (Rs 8.25 cr), K Gowtham (Rs 0.90 cr), Ayush Badoni (Rs 0.20 cr), Kyle Mayers (Rs 0.50 cr), Karan Sharma (Rs 0.20 cr)

Bowlers: Mark Wood (Rs 7.5 cr), Avesh Khan (Rs 10 cr), Ankit Rajpoot (Rs 0.50 cr), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs 2 cr), Shahbaz Nadeem (Rs 0.50 cr), Mohsin Khan (Rs 0.20 cr), Mayank Yadav (Rs 0.20 cr)