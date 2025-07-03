/Lost and then won: Solana Sierra’s incredible Wimbledon 2025 journey

Have you ever thought that losing a match could make you lucky? Strange but true and that’s exactly what happened at the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. In one of the most epic stories of this year’s grand slam tournament, Argentina’s Solana Sierra is living a dream she thought had ended. The 21-year-old, currently ranked No. 101 on the WTA tour, lost in the final round of qualifying to Greet Minnen and was all set to pack her bags and head back to Argentina as her Wimbledon journey seemed over before it even began.

But fate and destiny had different plans. When Germany’s Greet Minnen pulled out due to injury, Sierra was given a second chance as a ‘lucky loser’: a rare opportunity given to a player who loses in qualifiers but gets into the main draw because of a withdrawal and Minnen has made that second chance count.

In the first round of Wimbledon for ladies' singles, Sierra defeated Australia’s Olivia Gadecki with the scoreline of 6-2, 7(10)-6(8), displaying calm nerves in the second set's tiebreaker. But it was her second-round win that grabbed eyeballs. Facing Great Britain’s Katie Boulter in front of a home crowd, Sierra bounced back from a close first-set loss to win 6(7)-7(9), 6-2, 6-1.

Now, she’s all set to face Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, currently ranked 102, in what promises to be a high-octane third-round clash. Interestingly, the Spaniard herself caused an upset by knocking out 22nd seed Donna Vekic (Croatia) in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Solana is now the first Argentine to reach the third round of Wimbledon in 16 years and only the fourth lucky loser to do so in the tournament’s history. Dutch's Tine Swann (1974), Australia's Louise Field (1989) and American Lauren Davis (2019) were the previous ones to achieve that feat.