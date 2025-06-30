/Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz survives Fabio Fognini to win five-set thriller in first round

Carlos Alcaraz survived a major scare from Italian veteran Fabio Fognini as the world number two started his bid for a third successive Wimbledon title with a marathon five-set victory on Monday. Alcaraz battled to a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 win over the 38-year-old Italian in a first-round clash lasting over four hours in sweltering conditions on Centre Court. It was first time since Roger Federer narrowly beat Alejandro Falla in 2010 that a defending champion had been taken to a fifth set in the Wimbledon first round.

Also Read - Pak's new Test coach played three IPL seasons with PBKS and KKR despite being of Pakistani origin

Alcaraz shrugged off an inconsistent display including 62 unforced errors as he refused to wilt on the hottest opening day in Wimbledon history.

The 22-year-old secured a crucial break in the second game of the deciding set, roaring "vamos" after saving two break points in the next game.

Fognini had given Alcaraz a much sterner test than expected, but the world number 138 ran out of steam as the indefatigable Spaniard once again showcased his final set prowess.

Alcaraz has never lost in a Grand Slam first round in 18 appearances.

Having vanquished Novak Djokovic in the past two Wimbledon finals, Alcaraz is looking to join an elite group of Wimbledon icons.

His clay-court credentials are firmly established after he fought back from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in an epic French Open final earlier this month.

Alcaraz is equally dynamic on grass, winning 30 of his 33 Tour-level matches on the surface, with his last defeat at Wimbledon coming against Sinner in the fourth round in 2022.

He is bidding to become the fifth man in the Open Era to win at least three consecutive Wimbledon titles after seven-time champion Djokovic, Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer and Pete Sampras.

If he achieves that target, Alcaraz would be the second-youngest player in the Open Era to win six Grand Slam men's titles after Borg, who reached that landmark in 1978.