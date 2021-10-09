Lost and found: Andy Murray's wedding ring remains in headline as he reaches second round at Indian Wells

A couple of days back, Andy Murray said that he was in the "bad books" at home as he lost his wedding ring in California, which was tied to the laces of his shoes. British tennis star gave details of the incident, issuing a plea as he asked for help in recovering the missing items.

Murray had said that his shoes reeked so badly as he decided to leave them under the vehicle outside his hotel in California overnight to dry them out overnight. However, the 'idiotic' decision led to them being stolen.

Murray, who married Kim Sears in 2015, is finally in "back in the good books" now with his wife after his wedding ring and stinky were returned to him. "Little update for everyone. Would you believe it?" Murray said before taking a big whiff of the footwear. "They still absolutely stink but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back, and I'm back in the good books," he added.

Murray is currently in California for the Indian Wells tournament, where sealed a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament on Friday (October 8).

The Briton was happy with his performance, firing five aces and striking 19 winners to secure his first victory at the Indian Wells since 2016, but said the missing items dilemma before the match nearly pushed him to contact the police.

"'So basically the day after we realised they were, let's say, misplaced or someone had moved them, I went and I spoke to the lost and found a couple times at the hotel that day. They said they'd found nothing," Murray said.

"I spoke to security. They said they found nothing. I was like, 'Well, they're gone'. I was going to file a police report to try to get them back or to increase my chance of getting them back," he added.

Murray will face 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.