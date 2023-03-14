'Looking forward to...': Australia's Steve Smith issues warning to India ahead of WTC 2023 final at the Oval

Australia's Steve Smith, who acted as the stand-in captain for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series, has given a subdued warning to India, against whom the Aussies will play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in England in June.

Speaking after the Ahmedabad Test at the press conference, Smith said, "There's usually reasonable bounce and pace for an English wicket. It's probably as close as you get to Australia potentially in terms of pace and bounce. So yeah, it's going to be a great Test match and the guys are looking forward to it."

The match will be played at the Oval and Smith said that it wears on as the game progresses but is a great place to play cricket.

"You know, the Oval, the wicket there can take some spin at times, particularly as the game wears on. So could be interesting in terms of what what sort of wicket we get. But, you know, it's a great place to play cricket."

Australia made into the WTC final with surety after winning the Indore Test, the third of the four-match Border-Gavaskar series, by nine wickets. India, who had won the first Two Tests of the series in Nagpur and Delhi, respectively, made into the final only after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in a thrilling Test match on the last ball by two wickets.

India had to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy with a 3-0 or 3-1 margin to stay independent of the outcome of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test.

The fourth Test in Ahmedabad, however, was headed for a draw soon after the first session on the final day. After scoring 480 runs in the first innings, Australia conceded a 91-run lead after India scored 571/9.

Australia, however, didn't give any early wickets to India in the second innings and the match was called a draw with the visitors being at 175/2 in the third session.

