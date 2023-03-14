'To who ever stole...': England Test captain Ben Stokes loses cool after an unfortunate incident - see post
England Test captain Ben Stokes lost his cool after he faced an unfortunate incident in London. He took to his official Twitter handle to vent out his frustration.
England Test captain Ben Stokes was left fuming after the star all-rounder's bag got stolen at the King’s Cross train station in London. The 31-year-old Stokes vented out his frustration via a tweet on the social media platform. As per the English cricketer, the bag contained some of his personal belongings and, thus, he lost his cool on the unknown culprit.
Stokes took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "To whoever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are too big for you."
To who ever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station.— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 12, 2023
I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute ****** 😡
Stokes' tweet went viral in no time as many other users joined and reacted to the unfortunate incident. Among many, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan also came up with a message for the England all-rounder. He wrote, "Ben, Leave that:-) Yellow jersey is waiting for you! Really cool outfits.. Concerning that A FanBase Has expanded its roots in England also!"
Here's his tweet:
Ben, Leave that:-)— Hustler (@KrAk0451) March 12, 2023
Yellow jersey is waiting for you!
Really cool outfits..
Concerning that A FanBase Has expanded its roots in England also!
Stokes was recently seen leading England in a two-match Test series versus hosts New Zealand. While England convincingly defeated New Zealand in the series opener, Tim Southee & Co. bounced back in style to level the series with a one-run win in the decider The star cricketer is now gearing up to represent the MS Dhoni-led CSK franchise in IPL 2023.
The upcoming IPL season kicks off on March 31 with CSK taking on defending champions and hosts Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.