'To who ever stole...': England Test captain Ben Stokes loses cool after an unfortunate incident - see post

England Test captain Ben Stokes was left fuming after the star all-rounder's bag got stolen at the King’s Cross train station in London. The 31-year-old Stokes vented out his frustration via a tweet on the social media platform. As per the English cricketer, the bag contained some of his personal belongings and, thus, he lost his cool on the unknown culprit.

Stokes took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "To whoever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are too big for you."

Stokes' tweet went viral in no time as many other users joined and reacted to the unfortunate incident. Among many, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan also came up with a message for the England all-rounder. He wrote, "Ben, Leave that:-) Yellow jersey is waiting for you! Really cool outfits.. Concerning that A FanBase Has expanded its roots in England also!"

Stokes was recently seen leading England in a two-match Test series versus hosts New Zealand. While England convincingly defeated New Zealand in the series opener, Tim Southee & Co. bounced back in style to level the series with a one-run win in the decider The star cricketer is now gearing up to represent the MS Dhoni-led CSK franchise in IPL 2023.