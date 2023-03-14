WATCH: Virat Kohli's ENDEARING gesture for Alex Carey, Usman Khawja after Ahmedabad Test wins hearts

Virat Kohli had a memorable Test in Ahmedabad as the batsman scored his 28th Test century after a long gap of more than three years. The star batter scored 186 in India's first innings which helped the home team overcome Australia's first innings total of 480.

The Test, however, ended in a draw and India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with 2-1 victory in the series. Virat Kohli was adjudged Player-of-the-Match for his sublime innings and clearly was in a good mood after the match. In a heartwarming gesture, Kohli also gifted his signed jersey to Australia duo of Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey. Notably, Khawaja also scored a century, 180, in Australia's first innings in the Test.

The video of Kohli's heart-winning gesture was shared by official twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the video, Kohli can be seen shaking hands with Khawaja and Carey after giving them the signed jersey.

"King Kohli (crown) had some memorabilia to give to his Australian teammates post the final Test (clap clap) . Gestures like these (heart) #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS," read the tweet by BCCI. Have a look at the video here:

India and Australia will now face each other in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in England in June. India had quite a luck going their way with New Zealand beating Sri Lanka in a thrilling Test match on the last ball of the match. India had to win the Border-Gavaskar series by 3-0 or 3-1 margin but as Ahmedabad Test was headed for the draw after four days of play, India had to rely on New Zealand to beat Sri Lanka for WTC final berth.

For India to qualify, Sri Lanka had to either lose or draw their ongoing two-match series against New Zealand as a 2-0 win would have helped Lanka to pip India and enter the WTC final.

Sri Lanka were going strong but thanks to a masterful century by Kane Williamson, New Zealand won the first of two Test matches, rendering the result of second Test ineffective and sending India into the final.

