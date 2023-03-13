'Madness in one hour...': Steve Smith rues BIG moment after Australia lose Test series 2-1

The fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series ended in a draw and with that India won the series 2-1. Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in captain for the last two Tests, speaking at the presentation ceremony after the Ahmedabad Tests, pointed out what was the turning point of the series.

"Did end slowly. It was pretty flat at the back end. The boys had a great time. The hospitality has been amazing. The crowd has been amazing. We started to play better as the series went on. The madness in one hour in Delhi cost us that game," said Smith.

Notably, Delhi hosted the second Test of the series and Australia, who were already 0-1 in the series, got bowled out for a paltry 113 in the second innings. India then chased the 115-run target with ease and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Australia, however, bounced back in the next Test in Indore and won by nine wickets.

Australia had lost eight wickets for 28 runs as they went from 85/2 to 113/10 in the second innings of the Delhi Test with Ravindra Jadeja claiming seven wickets and Ravi Ashwin taking rest three. Many of Australian players got out trying to play sweep shots for which they were criticised a lot by the former Australian players after the Test.

After winning the Indore Test, it was down to Ahmedabad if the Aussies wanted to draw the series and they started well by putting up 480 on the board in their first innings. India, however, replied equally well, thanks to centuries by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, as they took a 91-run lead in the first innings.

The pitch in Ahmedabad was nothing compared to previous three Tests in terms of turn offered and Smith acknowledged the same.

"The wicket here was too flat for us to force a result. The spinners bowled really well. Murphy and Kuhnemann bowled with composure. Lyon bowled his best in the first innings here, the best I have seen him bowl,," Smith said.

The two sides now will face each other in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June in England.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE