'Long may it continue...': India coach Rahul Dravid praises THIS exciting young player after Australia Tests

India's head coach Rahul Dravid, after the Ahmedabad Test, which ended in a draw, lauded opening batsman Shubman Gill, saying he's a really exciting addition to the Indian team and that he's maturing with the time.

“It’s been a really exciting 4-5 months for Shubman, just sort of breaking into the T20I side and scoring a hundred. Doing the same in one-day cricket and then capping that off with good performances in the last two Test matches. So, obviously, for us, it is really exciting for a young player to come through. He’s maturing and has been around the team for the last few years,” said Dravid.

Gill scored a defining century in the just-drawn Ahmedabad Test, his second in the Tests, which laid a platform for next batsmen to eventually get India a lead of 91 runs in the first innings. Gill scored 128 runs off 235 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six.

Dravid also praised Gill for taking responsibility and called it 'a great sign for us.'

“It’s just great to see him taking on that responsibility and putting in the kind of performances that are up to the standards that are in demand. It’s a great sign for us and long may it continue. He’s a lovely player, who works very hard on his skills,” the former India batsman added.

The Border-Gavaskar trophy was retained by India after winning the series 2-1 as the players from both sides decided to end the game in a draw, shortly after Tea on Day 5. Both the teams, however, made it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played in England in June.

Australia had booked their berth much earlier than India, who had to either win the Ahmedabad Test or hope for Sri Lanka to lose or draw their two-Test series against New Zealand, currently ongoing in New Zealand.

Much to India's fortune, New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in the first Test on Monday in what was one of the most thrilling Tests of all time as the Kiwis claimed a last-ball win.

