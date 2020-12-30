Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk trains with fellow Dutch legend to return from injury

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk trained with AC Milan legend and fellow Dutchman Clarence Seedorf in Dubai.

The 44-year-old, who won Champions League with three different clubs Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan, shared a photo with Liverpool star from their workout session at the NAS Sports Complex in Dubai.

The Dutch legend thanked Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum for his hospitality, said: “I joined the captain Virgil van Dijk for some training today.

“Happy to see his determination and hard work to be back on the pitch stronger than before.

“In these type of journeys, patience and focus are key to succeed. Keep it up my brother!”

Liverpool defender sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury which he picked up in the Merseyside Derby on October 17 after a wild tackle by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.