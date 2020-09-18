Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich

Premier League club Liverpool on Friday announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £20 million ($26 million) on Friday.

Thiago agreed upon a “long-term contract” with the Premier League champions after ending his seven-year stay with German giants Bayern Munich. Thiago comes with a massive reputation of being one of the top midfielders and was in excellent form in the 2019-20 season where he helped Bayern Munich lift the treble of UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga trophy and German Cup.

"I think it's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here," Thiago told Liverpool's website.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte unavailable against Wolves, confirms Pep Guardiola

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

“It also [has] this kind of family [feeling] that I need because we [like to] have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling, with this club as well.”

ALSO READ: Liverpool face Chelsea test as Manchester clubs enter fray

Thiago moves to Anfield fresh from helping Bayern clinch a prestigious treble as they won the Bundesliga, German cup and Champions League in 2019-20, during which he featured 40 times.