Premier League: Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte unavailable against Wolves, confirms Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola on Friday confirmed that Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City’s first Premier League 2020-21 match against Wolves on Monday as he is yet to fully train and isn’t completely match-fit. However, the Spaniard said that Riyad Mahrez, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, will be available for the season opener after testing negative.

Talking about Wolves, Pep said that they are always a strong side and it will be a difficult game for the Blues.

"Wolves were always strong, even when they were in the Championship. It was always a difficult game but it will not be any more difficult as against Leicester or Leeds away. We know exactly how tough the Premier League is,” Pep said in pre-match press conference.

As Aymeric Laporte won’t be available for Man City on Monday, chances are high that new signing Nathan Ake might be handed his club debut.

"We bought Nathan Ake as a centre-back, but sometimes he can help us as a full-back. Maybe if we get injuries, he can play there."

When asked about the transfer of highly-linked player Kalidou Kouilbaly or any other incoming transfers, Pep said he never speaks about other players in front of the media. "No. I don’t talk in the media about the transfer window,” Pep replied to WION’s query during the press conference.

"What’s going to happen is going to happen. If we stay with the players we have we'll be happy. Never before and never in the future am I going to complain. I'm lucky to have these players and to be at this club,” he added.

In his last year of the current contract, Pep said he is content with the club from the day he arrived in Manchester while adding he knows the club will do the best for everyone including the player and manager.

"Since day one, when I arrived here I’m more than satisfied with what I had in the team. I know the club do absolutely everything to do their best, not just for me, but for all of us…” Pep concluded.

Man City are set to face Wolves in their first Premier League 2020-21 match on Monday and will looking to pose a better challenge for the title than the last season.