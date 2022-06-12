Liverpool agree deal to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as Sadio Mane looks set to leave club

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan striker is one of the most highly-rated young talents in the world at present and will significantly bolster Liverpool's attack as the Reds prepare for the departure of star forward Sadio Mane this summer. Liverpool have already agreed a fee with Benfica for the prolific striker.

As per a report in Sky Sports, Liverpool will have to pay a sum of around 100 million Euros in total, including add-ons to land Nunez from the Portuguese side. The Premier League giants will pay a fee of around 75 million Euros to Benfic with the remaining 25 million in add-ons.

Nunez was one of the best players in the Primeira Liga in Portugal last season. He netted 34 goals for the club across competitions to garner eyeballs from some of the top clubs in Europe. Manchester United were also interested in securing the services of the striker and were in talks with his agent.

However, Manchester United didn't want to be involved in a bidding war with Liverpool for the Benfica star and decided to walk out of the transfer chase. Liverpool are reportedly set to offer Nunez a five-year deal at Anfield and the Uruguay international will undergo his medicals next week.

Also Read: WATCH: Captain Sunil Chhetri scores an incredible free-kick as India beat Afghanistan 2-1

22-year-old Nunez will be an ideal replacement for Senagalese forwad Mane, who is likely to leave Liverpool this summer. Mane has been instrumental in Liverpool's success under current manager Jurgen Klopp and has been among the goals consistently for the club having formed a fame trio alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Also Read: France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni joins Real Madrid from Monaco on a six-year deal

However, he has now set his heart on a move away from the club with Bayern Munich favourites to sign him this summer. The 30-year-old has just one year left on his Liverpool conract and has rejected Liverpool's new contract. Apart from Mane, Salah too just has one year left on his contract at Liverpool but he is unlikely to move this summer.