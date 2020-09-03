Lionel Messi likely to stay at Barcelona after father Jorge's meeting with Barca's Bartomeu

Lionel Messi’s father Jorge on Thursday confirmed that there is a possibility that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will continue his career in Barcelona. A lot has been said and written about Messi’s future since he sent a burofax to Barca asking them to allow him to leave this summer, as per a clause in his contract. However, Barcelona remained firm in their stance and worked out a meeting with Messi’s father where they may have come to a conclusion that it is better for Messi to stay at Nou Camp for another year.

As per Deportes Cuatro, Messi’s father Jorge answered “yes” when he was asked whether there is a possibility that the left-footed maestro will continue his contract with Barcelona. When asked how did the meeting go with club president Josep Bartomeu, Jorge Messi answered “very well”, hinting that their stance to leave the club may have softened up a bit over the days.

Messi’s father Jorge arrived in Barcelona on Thursday where he had lunch in an Italian restaurant before meeting Bartomeu. While the first meeting ended in a stalemate, the second meeting seems to have come to a conclusion.

Meanwhile, Messi has been strongly linked with Manchester City and a re-union with former Barca manager Pep Guardiola was on cards. However, with Jorge hinting that Messi could end up staying for another season at Barcelona, there might be some disappointment in the City camp.

The likes of Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos from Barcelona’s rival club Real Madrid have also said that Messi leaving the league will be a huge blow to La Liga and the intensity which the Argentine brings into the El Clasicos.

However, an official verdict is still pending from Messi and Barcelona after the former skipped the PCR tests and eventually Ronald Koeman’s first training session for the club.





