Lionel Messi's next team: Clubs who can really afford to sign the Argentine

With Lionel Messi asking Barcelona to allow him to leave, many top clubs have been put on alert. Nobody would have imagined that Messi, after spending close to two decades with Barcelona, will leave the Catalan club but a fallout with the Barca board and poor performances on the pitch have pushed Messi to do the unthinkable. While there is a EUR 700 million release clause for Messi in place, the Argentine feels he can leave the club for free due to a unique clause. 

Messi earns around EUR one million a week and that would be a some pressure on any club who would go for his signing. Let us take a look at clubs who have been linked with Lionel Messi and can really afford the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Lionel Messi's next club: Inter Milan?

While a host of clubs have been linked with Messi in the last couple of days, a strong name from Italy that has been constantly mentioned is Inter Milan. Under Antonio Conte, Inter have taken giant strides forward and with wealthy owners, they may ponder making a move for Messi. Even Messi's ex-agent has said Inter have a strong possibility of signing Messi if he leaves Barcelona. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Lionel Messi's next club: Juventus?

Can Juventus pull off the unthinkable? Can the Old Lady really bring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same team? It is highly unlikely that Juventus would be able to afford Messi's wages even if he goes for free but the footballing transfer market is unpredictable and anything can happen.

(Photograph:AFP)

Lionel Messi's next club: Paris Saint-Germain?

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly contacted Lionel Messi's entourage regarding his current situation. PSG, in past have pulled off two of the biggest transfer deals in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and if any club has the financial backing of luring Messi away from Barcelona then it is PSG. Will we see Messi in Ligue 1?

(Photograph:AFP)

Lionel Messi's next club: Manchester United?

Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with Messi's father regarding a possible transfer. The Red Devils have the reputation of boasting some of the biggest names in world football including Cristiano Ronaldo. And Messi could very well catapult Manchester United's ambition to be on top again. Can Ed Woodward bring Messi at the Theatre of Dreams?

(Photograph:AFP)

Lionel Messi's next club: Manchester City?

If Messi leaves Barcelona, Manchester City are the favourites to sign him. Reportedly, Pep Guardiola, Ferran Soriano have already spoken to Messi and are working on to bring the Argentine to the Etihad. 

(Photograph:AFP)