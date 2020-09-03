Should Lionel Messi leave Barcelona? Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos opines

Over the years, Lionel Messi has troubled Real Madrid a lot while playing for Barcelona but with things developing quick, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner may not be seen playing for Blaugrana in the future. Arch-rival and captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has given his take on the entire Messi transfer saga as the Spaniard said Messi has earned the right to decide his future.

However, Ramos clarified that he doesn’t know whether leaving with a conflict with Barcelona is the right way to leave while adding for Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid, he would like Messi to continue his career at Barcelona.

Ramos is of the view that Messi’s presence make La Liga, Barcelona and El Clasicos a better spectacle and added that that he wants to beat the best and Messi is one of the best in the world.

"He's earned the right to decide his future,” Ramos told reporters in a press-conference, “but I don't know if it's the best way."

He added: “For Spanish football, for Barcelona and for us, we'd like him to stay. Leo makes the Spanish league, his team and the Clasicos better.

"You always like beating the best and he's one of the best in the world."

Messi’s father Jorge met Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu on Wednesday with another meeting scheduled for Thursday as both the camps look for a mutual agreement in relation to Argentine’s future. While Barcelona continue to remain firm on their stance that they want Messi to stay, his father is in Spain to negotiate a possible deal which would allow Messi to leave the Nou Camp.

Messi, earlier last week, had sent a burofax asking Barcelona to allow him to leave for free, as per an existing clause in his contract. He later skipped the PCR tests conducted by Barcelona while also being absent from new manager Ronald Koeman’s first training session.

