/Leander Paes launches grassroots mentorship program to train India's next golf champions

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), in association with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the Professional Golfers' Association of India (PGAI), and The Golf Foundation (TGF), on Thursday (Jan 22) unveiled the ‘Golf Growth Initiative,’ a landmark program designed to build the next generation of Indian golfers. Launched at the Delhi Golf Club in the presence of tennis legend Leander Paes, the initiative marks a major shift in the sport’s development, taking golf directly into schools and playgrounds to ensure talent from every corner of India is nurtured and equipped to win at the highest level.



This ambitious program brings together the entire golfing ecosystem, including mentoring by senior golf legends Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia and Gaurav Ghei to make the sport bigger and better. In a major announcement, IGPL confirmed a strategic partnership with The Golf Foundation (TGF) to drive grassroots scouting. To support this, IGPL announced the immediate establishment of world-class training facilities in Orissa, Gurgaon, and Andhra Pradesh starting this year. These centres will serve as regional hubs for identifying raw talent and providing them with professional-grade infrastructure.

Going beyond traditional academies, the initiative will conduct interactive golf sessions within schools, introducing thousands of students to the sport for the first time. This collaborative effort involves the IGU, PGAI, schools, and corporate partners, creating a unified framework to identify talent early.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL, said, "Indian golf is getting bigger and better, and the time has come to build a generation that can dominate the world stage. To do this, we are taking the game directly to schools and playgrounds, ensuring that no talent is left behind. This requires a huge collective effort, which is why we are joining hands with Amit Luthra’s foundation and the IGU. We are creating avenues where youngsters don’t just train, they learn and play alongside experienced legends to become winners."

A key pillar of the initiative is a 360-degree mentorship model, where youngsters will learn and play alongside Indian golf icons. Legends such as Shiv Kapur and Gaganjeet Bhullar will actively mentor emerging players, ensuring they are match-ready for global competition.



Indian golf legend and IGPL Icon Player Jeev Milkha Singh said, "I have always believed that for Indian golf to grow, we need to give back to the next generation. This initiative is close to my heart because it provides young players with the kind of structured guidance and mentorship that can shave years off their learning curve. By bringing experienced pros and raw talent together on the same platform, we are instilling the belief that they can beat the best in the world."

Tennis Icon Leander Paes, partnering with IGPL to bring an Olympic-level vision to the training infrastructure, said, "I have always believed that Indian athletes have the potential to rule the world stage. Partnering with IGPL is about bringing that Olympic mindset to golf. We are building a system where talent is identified early and nurtured with the best infrastructure. This initiative is about giving our youth the belief and the tools to win at the highest level."

