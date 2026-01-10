/PGA Award nominations revealed: Weapons, One Battle After Another and more

The award season has kicked off, with the most deserving cinema outings either getting recognition or being mentioned. The nominees for the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards are out, and the names that have found a mention are already among the top contenders.



The Producers Guild of America awards are said to be strong predictors of the Oscars, and especially the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, which has been widely known as one of the strongest predictors of Oscar success. Over the years, 17 of the past 22 Darryl F. Zanuck Award winners have gone on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

This year’s nominee lineup is a combination of commercially and critically acclaimed films, with projects such as Brad Pitt’s F1 and Netflix’s Frankenstein finding a mention.

Check the list of nominees here:

Bugonia

Nominees: Ed Guiney, p.g.a. & Andrew Lowe, p.g.a., Yorgos Lanthimos, p.g.a., Emma Stone, p.g.a., Lars Knudsen, p.g.a

F1

Nominees: TBD

Frankenstein

Nominees: Guillermo Del Toro, p.g.a., J. Miles Dale, p.g.a., Scott Stuber, p.g.a.

Hamnet

Nominees: Liza Marshall, p.g.a., Pippa Harris, p.g.a., Sam Mendes, p.g.a., Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Nicolas Gonda, p.g.a.

Marty Supreme

Nominees: TBD

One Battle After Another

Nominees: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value

Nominees: Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sinners

Nominees: Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Zinzi Coogler, p.g.a., Sev Ohanian, p.g.a.

Train Dreams

Nominees: Marissa McMahon, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a., William Janowitz, p.g.a., Ashley Schlaifer, p.g.a., Michael Heimler, p.g.a.

Weapons

Nominees: Zach Cregger, p.g.a., Miri Yoon, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Bad Guys 2

Nominee: Damon Ross, p.g.a.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Nominees: TBD

Elio

Nominee: Mary Alice Drumm, p.g.a.

KPop Demon Hunters

Nominee: Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.

Zootopia 2

Nominee: Yvett Merino, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Andor

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

The White Lotus

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

South Park

The Studio

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Adolescence

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Black Rabbit

Dying for Sex

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

John Candy: I Like Me

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

aka Charlie Sheen

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Mr. Scorsese

Pee-wee as Himself

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

Jeopardy!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef