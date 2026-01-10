/PGA Award nominations revealed: Weapons, One Battle After Another and more

The award season has kicked off, with the most deserving cinema outings either getting recognition or being mentioned. The nominees for the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards are out, and the names that have found a mention are already among the top contenders.
The Producers Guild of America awards are said to be strong predictors of the Oscars, and especially the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, which has been widely known as one of the strongest predictors of Oscar success. Over the years, 17 of the past 22 Darryl F. Zanuck Award winners have gone on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
This year’s nominee lineup is a combination of commercially and critically acclaimed films, with projects such as Brad Pitt’s F1 and Netflix’s Frankenstein finding a mention.
Check the list of nominees here:
Bugonia
Nominees: Ed Guiney, p.g.a. & Andrew Lowe, p.g.a., Yorgos Lanthimos, p.g.a., Emma Stone, p.g.a., Lars Knudsen, p.g.a
F1
Nominees: TBD
Frankenstein
Nominees: Guillermo Del Toro, p.g.a., J. Miles Dale, p.g.a., Scott Stuber, p.g.a.
Hamnet
Nominees: Liza Marshall, p.g.a., Pippa Harris, p.g.a., Sam Mendes, p.g.a., Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Nicolas Gonda, p.g.a.
Marty Supreme
Nominees: TBD
One Battle After Another
Nominees: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value
Nominees: Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sinners
Nominees: Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Zinzi Coogler, p.g.a., Sev Ohanian, p.g.a.
Train Dreams
Nominees: Marissa McMahon, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a., William Janowitz, p.g.a., Ashley Schlaifer, p.g.a., Michael Heimler, p.g.a.
Weapons
Nominees: Zach Cregger, p.g.a., Miri Yoon, p.g.a.
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Bad Guys 2
Nominee: Damon Ross, p.g.a.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Nominees: TBD
Elio
Nominee: Mary Alice Drumm, p.g.a.
KPop Demon Hunters
Nominee: Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.
Zootopia 2
Nominee: Yvett Merino, p.g.a.
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
Andor
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
The White Lotus
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
South Park
The Studio
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Adolescence
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Black Rabbit
Dying for Sex
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
John Candy: I Like Me
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
aka Charlie Sheen
Billy Joel: And So It Goes
Mr. Scorsese
Pee-wee as Himself
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
Jeopardy!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors