Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Golden Globes 2026: When and where to watch live in India? Date, timings and more

Golden Globes 2026: When and where to watch live in India? Date, timings and more

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jan 10, 2026, 15:03 IST | Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 15:03 IST
Golden Globes 2026: When and where to watch live in India? Date, timings and more

Golden Globes 2026 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

One of the most anticipated award events, the Golden Globes, in which it will honour those who excelled in the field of cinema, will be revealed on January 12. Read to know when and where you can watch in India.

The 83rd Golden Globes is one of the much-awaited award events in which it honours those who excelled in film and American television productions in 2025. The winners will be revealed during the live telecast this month at the Beverly Hilton. This year's edition is already creating buzz, and excitement is building across social media. But, for the audience in India, when and where will they be able to watch? Let's delve in to know more.

When and where can the Indian audience watch the Golden Globes 2026?

The Golden Globe award will be held at the Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, on January 11, 2026. The star-studded ceremony will air live from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM (ET) and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM (PT) on the CBS Television Network, with streaming available on Paramount+ in the United States.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, for the Indian audience, the award event will begin in the early hours of January 12, Monday, at 6:30 am.

Trending Stories

All about Golden Globes 2026

The American stand-up comedian and actress will be returning to host for the second consecutive year. The nominations were announced on December 8, 2025, by actors Skye P. Marshall and Marlon Wayans. For the first time, the Globes will honour podcasts with the inaugural Best Podcast category.

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another, with a leading 9 nominations, became the 6th film in Golden Globes history to receive five acting nominations and at least one acting bid across the four acting categories, regardless of genre. While Sentimental Value received the second-most in film with 8 nominations, followed by Sinners with 7.

Alongside, The White Lotus led the television nominations with 6, followed by Adolescence with 5.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics