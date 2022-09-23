Laver Cup 2022, Roger Federer's farewell match: When and where to watch Fedal's doubles match in India?

The dreaded day has finally arrived when Roger Federer will play his last professional match. On Friday (September 23), but in the wee hours as per IST, the former world number one and Swiss maestro Federer will take on the court for his final competitive match in the opening day of the Laver Cup. The Laver Cup, which will see Team Europe take on Team World, will get underway on September 23 and conclude on September 25 (Sunday). During the three-day mega event in London, all eyes will be on Federer as it will be his swansong from tennis.

Much to the delight of the Fedal fans, Federer will team up with his long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal in his final match, where the two legends will square off with Team World's American duo Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 Arena, London. It is expected to be a thrilling atmosphere as the two will be eager to give fans plenty to cheer for before Federer calls it quits.

Here are the live streaming details of the Laver Cup 2022 match featuring Fedal:

Where is the 2022 Laver Cup being held?

The 2022 Laver Cup is taking place at the The O2 Arena, in London.

At what time will the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal doubles match take place in the 2022 Laver Cup?

Fedal's doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup will begin at 12:50 AM (September 24) IST.

ALSO READ | Sampras pays heartfelt tribute to Roger Federer as Swiss maestro gears up for farewell at Laver Cup - WATCH

Which TV channel in India will broadcast the Fedal match at the 2022 Laver Cup?

The much-awaited Fedal match at the 2022 Laver Cup will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can one watch live streaming of the Fedal match at 2022 Laver Cup in India?

The 2022 Laver Cup can be live streamed in the country on SonyLiv app and website.

What are the teams for Laver Cup 2022?

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud.

Team World: Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman.