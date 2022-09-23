Sampras pays heartfelt tribute to Roger Federer as Swiss maestro gears up for farewell at Laver Cup - WATCH

Roger Federer is gearing up for his swansong from tennis as he will appear for Team Europe at the Laver Cup 2022 edition, which gets underway on September 23 (Friday). Federer will spearhead Team Europe, who has won every single edition of the Laver Cup so far, and team up with his long-time rival and close friend Rafael Nadal in the doubles face-off versus Team World's American duo Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe later in the opening day.

Ahead of his farewell from tennis, Federer received a heartfelt message from 14-time major singles champion Pete Sampras. The American lauded Federer and recalled his Wimbledon 2001 defeat versus the Swiss maestro. He further applauded the former world number one for managing his body so well throughout his illustrious career and highlighted his sacrifices to become an ultimate professional.

"When I first played you, you were 19 years old, an up-and-coming player and people were talking about you. And we had a great battle on the Centre Court of Wimbledon. And you took me down," Sampras shared in a video posted by the ATP Tour.

ALSO READ | 'Fedal' reunion confirmed at Laver Cup! Roger Federer to team up with Rafael Nadal in final professional match

"Tough five-setter," recalled Sampras, who had clinched the last four titles at the Championships. He added, "And I just remember walking off the court, feeling like I met my match. Little did I know, 20 years later, that you would have 20 majors, be number one for years, dominate our sport - basically do it all."

Sampras termed Federer as "truly a special player" and stated, "You're going to be missed in our game."

Highlighting the sacrifices he made in his journey, Sampras pointed out, "I know through those 20 years, that you sacrificed, dedicated yourself, got your body right, I don’t think people saw that side of you because you made the game look so easy. But I know you are the ultimate professional when it comes to preparing. I’ve admired the way you handled it all. From the very beginning to the very end. We are all going to be sad to see you go. But it’s part of sports. It’s not easy. I want to wish you a great retirement."

Fans from across the globe will be glued to their television sets to watch Federer and Nadal's reunion as the two of the greatest players in the sport will pair up on Friday evening at the Laver Cup. Nadal will aim to give a fitting farewell to his arch-rival and friend, who is only taking part in doubles during the fifth edition of the tournament.