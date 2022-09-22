'Fedal' reunion confirmed at Laver Cup! Roger Federer teams up with Rafael Nadal in final professional match

Roger Federer is set to team up with his long-time rival and close friend Rafael Nadal in what will be his last professional tennis match in the opening day of the Laver Cup. The Laver Cup is set to get underway on September 23 and will be played at the O2 Arena in London till September 25. Durnig the course of the three-day event, the likes of Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will be part of Team Europe and will give Team World a run for their money.

As the order of play for the opening day is out, it is time for the Fedal fans to rejoice as Federer-Nadal will reunite and play in Team Europe's doubles face-off versus Team World's American duo Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. The opening day will also see the likes of Murray, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas in action. Here's the schedule for the opening day of the much-awaited Laver Cup 2022 edition:

ALSO READ | EXPLAINED: What is Laver Cup and its format? Everything to know about Roger Federer's farewell event

Ahead of the fixtures being out, the Swiss Maestro Federer had told the reporters that he wishes to team up with Nadal before saying goodbye to the sport that gave him immense success and respect worldwide. Talking to the reporters at the O2, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said, "Of course, no doubt. I mean, I think it could be quite a unique situation, you know, that if it were to happen."

He further dwelled on his relationship with Spaniard Nadal and pointed out, "For us as well to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond."

Dear Roger,my friend and rival.

I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer eyes dream farewell alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal

Nadal had also lavished huge praise on Federer after the latter's retirement announcement, which came on September 15. In a tweet, Nadal paid a heartfelt tribute to Federer and wrote, "Dear Roger,my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come," wrote Nadal. "It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It's been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court. We will have many more moments to share together in the future. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what's ahead of you."

He added, "We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that.

For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London

@LaverCup"

Team Europe vs Team World at Laver Cup:

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray

Team World: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz and Jack Sock