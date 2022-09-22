EXPLAINED: What is Laver Cup and its format? Everything to know about Roger Federer's farewell event

Last week, Roger Federer shocked one and all by announcing that he will step aside from tennis post the Laver Cup. The Laver Cup 2022 edition will kick off on September 23 and will be held at the O2 Arena in London till September 25 (Sunday). Hence, many will be glued to their tv sets to see Federer in action for one last time as he is set to bid farewell to the game; bringing an end to his illustrious journey where he won 103 singles titles in a career spanning over 24 years.

The Laver Cup is always a keenly-awaited tournament as it gives fans an opportunity to witness some of the biggest names in men's tennis to play with each other. Team Europe, who have won all the editions so far, will feature the likes of Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray as they will take on Team World in a course of the three-day event. Team World, on the other hand, will feature Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz and Jack Sock.

When is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will get underway on September 23, Friday and will conclude on September 25 (Sunday).

How does the Laver Cup work?

The showpiece event is comprised of five sessions over the course of three days (Friday – Sunday). Singles and doubles matches are played on each day. The matches that will be played on the opening day will be worth a point. Meanwhile, the fixtures to be held on the second day will be of two points and the final day's ties will comprise of three points. Each player must play at least one singles match in the first two days of the competition. In addition, no player can play singles more than twice.

At least four players from each team must play doubles but no pair can be repeated. The tournament is a best-of-three-sets format, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the opening two ends in a 1-1 stalemate. The team reaching to 13 points will be declared the winner whereas a decider will be held in case of a 12-12 scoreline.

What is the schedule of the Laver Cup 2022 edition?

Friday September 23, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Singles

Match 2 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Singles

Match 4 – Doubles

Saturday September 24, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 5 – Singles

Match 6 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 7 – Singles

Match 8 – Doubles

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – Doubles

Match 10 – Singles*

Match 11 – Singles*

Match 12 – Singles*

*if required

(All times BST)

Is the Laver Cup on TV?

The Laver Cup's telecast will be on the Sony Sports Network whereas the live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and website.