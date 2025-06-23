/Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, two time Olympic bronze medal winner calls time on illustrious hockey career

Two-time Olympic bronze medalist Lalit Kumar Upadhyay called time on his illustrious hockey career on Saturday (June 21) after India lost 6-3 to Belgium in the FIH Pro League 2024-25. Lalit, part of the Olympic bronze medal-winning squad in Tokyo added another feather to his hat in Paris last year when he again won a bronze medal. Lalit did not feature in India’s defeat to Belgium on Saturday, meaning his last cap for the Men in Blue came against Australia on June 15.

Lalit drops curtains on illustrious career

“Lalit has been one of the most graceful and dedicated forwards of his generation. Whether it was a crucial Olympic match or a league game, he always wore the Indian jersey with pride and played with heart. His journey from the narrow lanes of Varanasi to standing on the Olympic podium twice is nothing short of inspirational. We thank him for his selfless service to Indian hockey and wish him the very best for the next phase of his life,” Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said.

The veteran forward played 183 matches for India at the senior level, scoring 67 goals. He made his debut for India in 2014 and won numerous honours during 11 years with the national side. He famously represented India in the 2014 World Cup and played a crucial role in India winning the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, 2017 Asia Cup—where he netted four goals—and multiple other podium finishes.

His medal-laden career includes a bronze at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final 2017, silver at the FIH Men’s Champions Trophy 2018, bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, and gold at the 2018 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy. He was also part of the squads that finished third in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 and won gold at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou. The latter win also secured India’s qualification to the Paris Olympics, where the Men in Blue won a bronze medal.