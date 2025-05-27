In a blow to its ice hockey legacy, IOC bans Russia from 2026 Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned Russian teams from competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics set to be held in Milano-Cortina, Italy. This comes as a major setback for Russia, especially in ice hockey, a game which they have dominated in recent editions of the Winter Games.

Russia's ice hockey record in the past two Winter Olympics

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Russia claimed the gold medal in ice hockey after defeating Germany 4-3 in a thrilling final. Four years down in Beijing , they secured silver, narrowly losing 2-1 to Finland. Previously, in 1998 Nagano Winter games, Russia had clinched the gold medal followed with a third podium rank in the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. These performances have established Russia as one of the leaders in the sport. However, their absence from the 2026 Games now marks a significant shift in the competition.

The decision by the IOC follows sanctions imposed on the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after Russia-Ukraine conflict which started in 2022. Despite recent reports suggesting that Russian hockey officials had discussed Olympic participation with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the IOC clarified that its stance remains unchanged.

“This position reflects the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee because of its annexation of regional sports organisations on the territory of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine," the IOC was quoted saying to news agency Reuters.

It further explained that a group of individual neutral athletes cannot be considered a national team. The IIHF has confirmed it will stick to the IOC's guidelines.

While a small number of Russian and Belarusian athletes competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics as neutrals, they had undergone strict screening and they were neither allowed to have their national flags nor the Russian national anthem was allowed to play. The same approach is expected for the Winter Games.

Additionally, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in October 2023 after the committee recognized Olympic bodies in four Ukrainian regions Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia currently under Russian control.

This move was seen as a breach of the Olympic Charter, which respects the territorial integrity of national Olympic committees.

As of now, only a handful of Russian athletes in individual sports like figure skating are being considered for neutral participation in 2026.