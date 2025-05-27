Singapore Open 2025: India's star shuttler PV Sindhu kicks off campaign in some style, wins first game in 31 minutes

India’s ace shuttler Pusarla Venkata Sindu began her Singapore Open 2025 campaign with a straight-game victory over Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang on Tuesday (May 27). She wrapped up the match in two sets winning 21-14, 21-9 in just 31 minutes looking calm and focused.

It was the kind of start Sindhu was searching for as she had dealt with few shaky tournaments this year. This win is sure to boost her confidence as she moves deeper into the Super 750 event. But the path ahead isn’t a cakewalk for her.

In the next round, Sindhu faces a major challenge, China’s Chen Yu Fei, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and current world No. 5. It’s a clash of two champions and one who handles pressure well will claim victory. The duo have had some thrilling battles in the past, and this one promises to be no different.

Bad day for the other Indian contingent

While Sindhu moved forward, the rest of the Indian squad had a rough day. Malvika Bansod and Priyanshu Rajawat both won the first games of their matches but couldn’t hold on. Anmol Kharb showed a great fight in the second game but went down in straight sets. Kiran George, R. Santhosh Ramraj, also flopped in early exits.

George, who reached the India Open quarterfinal earlier this year, was defeated by China's Weng Hong Yang 19-21, 17-21, while R. Santhosh Ramraj lost his men's singles opener 14-21, 8-21 to South Korea's Kim Ga Eun.

The spotlight now firmly remains on Sindhu. With experience, skill, and hunger to win, she’s still India’s biggest hope in this tournament. If she can get past Chen, the path to the final will look a lot brighter.